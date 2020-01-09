July 10, 1939 – Dec. 28, 2019

Julia Stevens Stacy or Judy, as everyone knew her, was born in Lovell on July 10, 1939, to Chester and Rebecca Bischoff Stevens. At the time, they lived in Cowley in a log-type house that was put together from two separate houses.

Judy was 5 years old when they moved to Lovell on the Bench as it was called then. Her grandpa Bischoff had built a brick home just a mile or so outside of Lovell, and at the time Judy’s father and mother bought the house from her grandpa and grandma Bischoff. It was in this house where she and her siblings continued to grow up.

JULIA STEVENS STACY

Four days before her 8th birthday she was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 6, 1947, in Lovell.

Judy loved to sing more than she loved the piano lessons, so her dad and mother paid for voice lessons from Joyce Reasch, wife of Phil Reasch.

Her first job outside the family home was working at the The Squeeze-In located on Main Street in Lovell where the car wash now is.

She first married Robert Graham Allred on March 27, 1956, in Billings. She was 16 at the time. Because she married early, she quit school. After her first baby was born she was able to go back and finish after much discussion with the school board, superintendent and principal because married people were not allowed to go to school up to that time. She graduated with the class of 1960, along with her brother Steve.

To the union of Robert and Judy were born four children, Pamela Jo, DeAnne, Sheri Lyn and Robert Stephen. This marriage ended in divorce Dec. 14, 1966.

After the divorce, to help support her family, she got a job at Stevens Wholesale, working for Bob and Marge Stevens. But first, she had to go to Sidney, Neb., to a business school to learn how to run a store. After the schooling, she began her work at the store and worked there for a few years.

On Feb. 21, 1969, she married Kenneth Lee Stacy at the farmhouse in Lovell. A year later, they adopted Michael Ed. He was a special boy in their lives.

After Ken retired from the federal radar station on the Big Horns, they moved to Powell , where they purchased the Skyline Cafe on Coulter Ave. After a few years they sold the cafe and moved again. There were so many moves made during Judy’s life that it is hard to know where they lived when. But they made a move to Billings for a time until Ken developed Alzheimer’s to the point of having to be put in the care center in Lovell.

Judy remained in Billings for a few years. Along with many other health problems she had to have part of her leg amputated and had a hard time being mobile.

Her daughter, Pam, came to Billings and moved her to Sumter, S.C., where she and Sheri lived. Pam moved, so Sheri has been the sole caregiver.

Judy passed away Dec. 28, 2019, in a care center in Sumter shortly after celebrating her 80th birthday.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Rebecca Stevens, husband Ken, son Ken Stacy Jr., and sister Roberta Isom.

She is survived by three brothers, Stanley (MyrLene) Stevens, Wesley (Joan) Stevens and Stephen (Linda) Stevens and one sister Conalyn (Elden) Sanders; children Suzanne Stacy, Pamela (Steve) Franklin, DeAnne (Kent) Carlson, Sheri (Randy) Rhoades, Steve Stacy and Edie Stacy; 21 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m.