Oct. 13, 1927 – Dec. 25, 2019

Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Leta Tucker Doerr Brown, passed away Christmas morning Dec. 25, 2019, at the age of 92.

Leta was born in Cowley on Oct. 13, 1927, to James Mercer and Ella Rebecca Tucker. She was the youngest of six children. Leta was born in a three-room log house with a dirt roof (and one cactus on top that bloomed each year).

She met Albert Norman Doerr in March of 1946 at a dance in the Cowley Log Gym. They were married Aug. 1, 1946, and sealed in the Idaho Temple on Sept. 26, 1950.

Leta was a loving mother of six children, two sons and four daughters. She devoted herself to her family. Leta was an excellent seamstress, sewing beautiful clothes for her four daughters. She also enjoyed making Barbie doll clothes. Leta spent hours knitting and crocheting blankets, sweaters and slippers.

Leta loved to garden. She was known to have amazing flower gardens and loved spending time in her vegetable garden.

Norman passed away June 27, 1975. She later married Brownie Brown, and they served two missions, one to the Philippines and one in Canada.

Leta is survived by her children Norman Craig (Joyce) Doerr, Sydney (Jack) Hessenthaler, Connie Lynn (Chris) Friedly, Colleen (Brad) Tippetts and Karen (Charlie) Sullivan. She has 18 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, husbands and son Bill.

Her memorial service was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Dec. 30, 2019, in Lovell.