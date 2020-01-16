Margaret Jean Larry

March 24, 1955 – Jan. 7, 2020

Margaret Jean “Jeanie” Larry of Cashton, Wis., died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, with family by her side. Jeanie was born March 24, 1955, in Kimball, Neb.

Jeanie has lived in numerous states throughout her life, overseas in the Canary Islands and England.

She had a big passion for being outside working in the garden, camping and fishing with her family and friends. Along with being outside, she enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing and genealogy just as much.

Jeanie had a lot of knowledge with computers, too, attending college in Wyoming for this. She had her own computer shop, Jeanie’s Computer Service, in Cashton. Many people knew her from this.

Jeanie had a big heart and always lended a helping hand whenever someone was in need. This showed in her being a certified nursing assistant, delivering meals for the meal site in Westby, Wis., owning her computer shop, working with the Cashton Girl Scouts, being a soccer coach and raising her family with the utmost love. Jeanie was always having a good time with a smile on her face.

Jeanie is survived by her husband, Steve Larry; mother Florence Crow; three children, Amber (Bucky) Bakke, Terry (Julie) Moore and Marissa Larry; one stepdaughter, Sheila (Toby) Rhodes; five grandchildren, James Moore, Angela, Luci and Jakub Bakke and Michael Rhodes; one great-granddaughter, Emily Moore; her dog GiGi; along with many other family and friends.

Jeanie is preceded in death by her father, stepfather, two brothers and best friend.

Private services for Jeanie have been tended to by her family.

Private services for Jeanie have been tended to by her family.