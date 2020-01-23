Mustang cagers sweep Rocky, go 2-1 against Greybull

The Lovell Mustang boys basketball squads tipped off the season as they swept the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies Saturday and split with the Greybull Buffs Tuesday.

Saturday, the Lovell eighth-grade squad defeated Rocky 45-10 in Cowley. Jared Mangus poured in 13 points for the Mustangs, and McKade Rasmussen and Blake Wilson added 10 apiece, Weston Crumrine 7, Parker Anderson 3 and JR Prosser 2.

Lovell eighth-grader Adnan Khan fires up a jumper during the Mustangs’ loss to Greybull Tuesday at the LMS Gym.

Sam Smith photo

The seventh-grade team defeated Rocky 44-16. Robert Romero and Matthew Newman led Lovell with 9 points apiece, and Owen Walker and Parker Steenbakkers added 6 apiece, Lafe Files, Kade Green and Braxton Felkins 4 each and Gavin Robertson 2.

The sixth-grade squad defeated Rocky 18-12. Owen Edwards and Brody Muller led Lovell with 4 points apiece, and Halen Strom, Cash Wassmer, Brendan Powell, Declan Mayes and Myken McArthur added 2 each.

Greybull

Tuesday at home, the eighth-grade squad fell to Greybull 44-42. Wilson fired in 13 points for Lovell, and Anderson added 9, Crumrine 8, Adnan Khan 7, Jacob Bischoff 4 and Rasmussen 1.

The seventh-grade team corralled the Buffs 55-3. Green poured in 14 points for Lovell, and Walker added 12, Files 10, Felkins 8, Newman 6, Steenbakkers 3 and Kyle Wilson 2.

The sixth-grade squad crushed the Buffs 34-6. Edwards and Wassmer led Lovell with 8 points apiece, and McArthur, Muller and Powell added 4 each, Halen Strom, Cayden Fink and Hugh Carpenter 2 each.

Saturday, the seventh-graders will host Thermopolis while the eighth-graders travel to Thermopolis. The games are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. in Thermopolis and Lovell.

Tuesday, the seventh-graders will host Cody while the eighth-graders travel to Cody. The games are scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m. at each location.

By Sam Smith