Panther finners second in Lander

The Rocky Mountain High School swimming trio continued its season with the Powell Panther swim team at the Bruce Gresly Invitational Saturday in Lander.

Rocky Mountain senior Richard Spann qualified for State in the 100-yard backstroke with a winning time of 57.81 seconds and placed third in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing the event 2:17.12. Spann competed on the 200-yard medley relay “A” team that placed third with a time of 1:49.46 and on the 400-yard freestyle relay “A” team that placed fifth with a time of 3:43.57.

Rocky Mountain senior Richard Spann approaches the wall during the 100-yard backstroke at the Worland Invitational January 18. Spann won the event in Lander and qualified for State in the event.

Dustin Fuller courtesy photo





RMHS freshman Nathan Fuller placed 15th in the 200 individual medley, finishing the event in 2:50.2, and 23rd in the 500 free, swimming in at 7:33.22. Fuller competed on the 200 free relay “B” team that placed 15th with a time of 2:09.52.

RMHS freshman Ashtin Prentiss qualified for State in the one-meter dive with a ninth-place score of 249.9 points and placed 21st in the 100 breaststroke, swimming in at 1:19.06. Prentiss competed on the 400 freestyle relay “B” team that placed 11th with a time of 4:28.1.

As a team, Powell finished second with 216 points, 136 points behind meet champion Lander and 44 points behind Cheyenne South and Buffalo.

The Panthers traveled to Worland Tuesday for a triangular with Worland and Cody.

The Panther swimmers will now prepare for the 3A West Conference Meet Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, at the Powell Aquatic Center.

By Sam Smith