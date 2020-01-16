July 26, 1940 – Jan. 12, 2020

Ronald Lee Price passed away in Roosevelt, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020.

He was born on July 26, 1940, in Lovell to Israel Leroy Price and Nella Allphin. Nella died when Ron was 2 years old.

His father married Martha Ellen Christensen, and Ron was raised by his stepmother and his father. His brothers are Brent, Chris and Hal.

Ron was an outstanding athlete in high school. He won the 440 in the state of Wyoming in 1958. He graduated from Lovell High School in 1959.

He married Julie Ann Cook in 1960 at Lovell. To this marriage were born three boys, Shane, Patrick and James. Ron and Julie divorced.

Ron married Barbara Marlene Winfree on May 16, 1984.