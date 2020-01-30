Dec. 15, 1932 – Jan. 26, 2020

Shirley Mae Laing, 87, of Cumberland, Wis., formerly of Lovell, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home.

She was born Dec. 15, 1932, in Willmar, Minn., to Bernhard and Mary (Johnson) Lindblad. She was married Jan. 11, 1974, in Casper to Victor “Keith” Laing, who preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2001.

Shirley is survived by two children, Russell (Kari) Lien of Champlin, Minn., and Judy (Robert) Strickland of Cumberland, and four stepchildren, Robert Laing of Casper, Mia Dodd of Casper, Anthony (June) Laing of Sheridan and Lisa Farach of Boynton Beach, Fla. She adored all of her 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and was so pleased with their talents and virtue.

SHIRLEY MAE LAING

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Floyd Lindblad, Violet Ackerman, Lorraine Ziehl, Myrtle Erickson and Mary Jane Ziehl.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, Shirley and Keith served missions at the Mormon Handcart Visitor’s Center in Alcova, Wyo., (1997) and the Billings Montana Temple (1999-2001). She avidly indexed genealogical records for FamilySearch.

Shirley had an endless capacity for work and selfless service. She was continually creating, perfecting and sharing. She enjoyed tatting and quilting, sewing and crafting, gardening and food storage, hunting and fishing, trying out new recipes and gadgets, reading, exercising and ministering.

She desired to experience all the good in life and to faithfully endure to the end. She looked forward with certainty to eternal life with loved ones in the presence of God. Shirley left no doubt about her love and concern for family and her testimony of Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell. Another memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Barron, Wis., with Bishop Kenneth N. Konesky officiating.

Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.