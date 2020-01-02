Tickets still available for classic car raffle to benefit Care Center

As the drawing gets closer, tickets are still available for North Big Horn Hospital Foundation’s raffle for a 1941 Chevy Classic Coupe. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the New Horizons Care Center. The classic car was donated by the LaMoine Sorenson family in his memory.

A 1941 Chevy Classic Coupe is the prize in a raffle sponsored by the North Big Horn Hospital Foundation to benefit the New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.

courtesy photo



According to Hospital Foundation Director Janet Koritnik only 250 tickets will be sold before the winning ticket is drawn. The drawing will take place once all tickets are sold or at the foundation’s annual fundraising event to be held in the spring.

The vehicle has all original parts. The only upgrade in recent years is a new paint job in the same color as the original – black. According to the family, the vehicle has been garaged most of the 30 years it was in LaMoine’s possession and saw very little use.

One unique feature of the car is a bench, in place of a traditional back seat. Craig said his father talked about using a similar vehicle in his younger days to go on hunting trips because the bench was handy for that purpose. Vehicles with this feature are often referred to as the “business coupe,” since it was often used by salesmen to transport their wares.

Tickets are available through Koritnik or through any of the following foundation board members: Jeff Pearson, David Peck, Chad Petrich, Barbara Shumway, Vicky Asay, Michael Asay or Craig Sorenson.

By Patti Carpenter