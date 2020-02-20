Death Notice | Mollie Marie Olson

Mollie Marie Olson, 81, of Lovell died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at New Horizons Care Center.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Viewing/visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Lovell Cemetery.

Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A full obituary will run in next week’s paper.