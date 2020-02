Randy “Badger” Gilbert, 63, of the Penrose area died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the University of Utah Health Center in Salt Lake City.

He was a longtime employee of GK Construction of Lovell.

Randy was born June 17, 1956, in Casper.

Services will be held July 2 at 12 p.m. at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Powell.