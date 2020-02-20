El Torito opens its doors featuring fresh, homemade Tex-Mex

The demand was simply too great. Diana Garza had been catering out of her home for many years during the summer, but when her customers insisted that she open a restaurant, she finally gave in.

The result is the new El Torito Restaurant at 384 W. Main in Lovell, site of the former Switchback and Burger Barn restaurants.

Born Diana Romero, Garza grew up in Lovell, then moved to Texas. However, she and husband Jose Garza would return home every summer and she would operate Diana’s Kitchen, catering Mexican food for events and individuals.

“I returned every summer for the past 27 years visiting family and cooking at my home and offering dishes over the internet on Tuesdays and Fridays,” she said. “Last summer I had too many customers who knew me and pushed me to do it. They said, ‘Open up a restaurant!’ So we moved (permanently) in June.”

As for Jose, he said he’s retired but added with a smile, “I get to help anyway.”

Jose and Diana Garza opened their new restaurant, El Torito, last week, featuring freshly made Tex-Mex food.

David Peck photo

Another factor in opening the restaurant was the move of The Burger Barn to the Oasis Junction, leaving an empty building for owner Walt Paugels and an opportunity for someone else.

“Walt came looking for us. He heard about the food we sold and offered us the opportunity to open a restaurant,” Jose said.

“We knew it would be a lot more work, but my customers are the ones who wanted me to do it,” Diana said. “I decided to open it for my friends, family and customers. Without my customers I don’t think I’d be able to get this up and going.”

Though the building came with a kitchen, Diana said she and Jose purchased and brought in much of their own equipment and furnishings, also decorating the dining room and doing some remodeling.

The Garza’s started renting the building in November and have been preparing for their opening ever since, finally opening the doors last Wednesday, Feb. 12.

“We had a lot of stuff we had to figure out, and we also had to return to Texas to shut down everything there,” Diana said. “We had so many people asking. I’m sorry for the long wait. It was hectic, and everyone is learning.”

The offerings

El Torito features Tex-Mex food Diana learned to cook in Texas, Jose said. Everything on the menu is made fresh and from scratch including the chips, salsa and soup presented to every customer when they arrive. Asked what is most popular, Diana had to think for a minute.

“They love my green chili, they love my Pancho Plate (Mexican nachos featuring corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, beef fajita, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, lettuce, tomato and sliced avocado),” she said.

Diana said it was hard to price the menu items. She wanted to keep prices low but make enough to cover expenses. Main entrees range from $8.99 to $14.99.

“My platters are large,” she said. “I don’t want people to go home hungry.”

El Torito is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a break from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the 2 to 4 break and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no break. The restaurant is closed Mondays.

El Torito also offers carry-out service as well as delivery by calling 956-313-6403.

“We’re excited,” Diana said. “I’m glad we can see all of our customers here.”

By David Peck