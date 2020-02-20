July 5, 1934 – Feb. 12, 2020

Enid Aileen Brimhall Sanderson, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, has gone to be with her heavenly father. Enid passed on Feb. 12, 2020, in her home with her husband, Tom, of 64 years by her side. She was 85 years of age.

ENID AILEEN BRIMHALL SANDERSON

Enid was born the child of John and Ettie Wheeler Brimhall on July 5, 1934, in Byron.

She was preceded in death by one son, James Sanderson; granddaughter Tiffany Bates; parents John and Ettie Brimhall; sister Ethel Brimhall Whiting; and brothers Alwin, Harold, Jack, Gerald and LeRoy.

Enid is survived by her husband, Tom; sons Dirk Sanderson of Ogden, Utah, and Bob (Kristina) Sanderson of St. Joseph, Mich.; daughters Molly (Kent) Kaiser of Lovell, and Roberta Blosser and Lisa Masters, both of Fairmont, W.Va.; brother Les (Arlene) Brimhall of Cody; sister Vivian Brimhall Fales of Powell; sister Zelda Brimhall Roberts, who died just minutes after Enid; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Cowley LDS Chapel. Interment was in the Deaver Cemetery.