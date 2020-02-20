From our files | Doctors Croft and Horsley build x-ray addition

100 years ago,

Feb. 21, 1920

The Cowley Progress

We humbly apologize to Mr. and Mrs. Ned Kost for having failed to mention the arrival at their home some days ago of a sweet little baby boy, the first child of this young couple. Fact is we did not hear of the interesting event until so long after it happened that it would have been stale news when we finally did hear of it. The fault is not altogether ours, however, as we have not time to follow the doctor around to every confinement case, and almost everyone knows where we’re located.

75 years ago, Feb. 22, 1945

The Lovell Chronicle

Doctors Croft and Horsley have announced their plans this week for building an addition to their hospital to provide for new X-ray equipment and to furnish room for eight new patient beds. The hospital has been crowded for some time, so the doctors decided to build an addition. Construction is expected to start soon.

50 years ago, Feb. 19, 1970

The Lovell Chronicle

Fen Richardson received a 50-year pin from Worshipful Grand Master Harry E. Wimer Feb. 12 during the official visit of the Grand Master. The Grand Master noted that Mr. Richardson was the first Mason to be initiated by Lovell Lodge No. 36 while it was operating under dispensation by the Grand Lodge of Wyoming in 1919. He thus became a charter member of Lovell Lodge No. 36 when it received its charter in 1920 and has held continuous membership in the lodge for more than half a century.

Winners of the 1995 Create-a-Valentine contest are (back row, l-r) Tiffany Hultgren, Tessa Rose, Cassie Sessions, Bryan Dorall, Lafonda Mayes, Racheal Smith, (front) Chrisandra Smith, Bridget Ferbrache, Lloyd Tillett, Tracy Schatz and Tyler Negro. See more in excerpt from 25 years ago.

25 years ago, Feb. 23, 1995

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: Winners of the Lovell Recreation District Create-a-Valentine contest are (back row, l-r) second graders Tiffany Hultgren and Tessa Rose, fourth graders Cassie Sessions and Bryan Dorall, fifth graders Lafonda Mayes and Racheal Smith, (front row) third graders Chrisandra Smith and Bridget Ferbrache, kindergartener Lloyd Tillett and first graders Tracy Schatz and Tyler Negro.

10 years ago, Feb. 18, 2010

The Lovell Chronicle

The longtime director of the Big Horn County Health Coalition is moving on to new challenges, though he’ll remain close to home. Chad Lindsay announced his intention to resign last Tuesday at the February Community Advisory Board meeting.

