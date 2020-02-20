NBHH event features more than pretty dresses

It’s a complicated world for teenaged girls, whether it’s dealing with stinky feet, hairy legs, on-line predators, peer pressure or sexual health.

An event sponsored by North Big Horn Hospital held last week at the Lovell Community Center was designed to help prepare local girls for dealing with some of these issues and also gave them an opportunity to preview some pretty prom dresses.

Cambree Miller models a prom dress while Hiedi Christensen acts as moderator of a special event for teens hosted by North Big Horn Hospital at the Lovell Community Center last week.

Patti Carpenter photo

“The annual prom dress review was filled with important information for young women in our communities,” said hospital spokesperson and organizer Janet Koritnik. “We were fortunate to have some excellent presentations on topics that both teens and their parents should be aware of.”

Some of the more serious topics included sex trafficking, sexually transmitted diseases, mental health, suicide, vaping, distracted driving and how to recognize abusive relationships. Those attending received a packet chock-full of information and resources on these topics and more.

Wynter Stein talked about human trafficking, including a surprising number of instances that have occurred in nearby areas like Billings and other neighboring states. Stein said she first learned about human trafficking about seven years ago during a trip to Las Vegas where she had the opportunity to hear kidnap victim Elizabeth Smart’s father speak on the subject.

“This was the first time I had ever heard about sex trafficking and its prevalence,” she said. “I remember feeling so overwhelmed and asking myself what I could do to help with this problem. It hurt my soul so much.”

Since that time, Stein has taken the opportunity to speak out on the topic at every opportunity, hoping to educate the public about the problem. She said the problem happens all over the world, including in the United States and even in Wyoming.

Stein noted that this type of trafficking has nothing to do with sex but instead with money. Those who traffic children make thousands of dollars off one child, she said. Stein also said that an estimated 244,000 to 325,000 American teens are considered at risk for sexual exploitation by predators who often use internet social sites to “watch” teens and groom them for exploitation. Stein said runaways and teens who present themselves on social media as unhappy are targeted by predators. The average age of exploited teens is 13.

Nuria Ruiz and Reagan Davila look over some of the free prom dresses that were available last week at the annual Prom Dress Review.

Patti Carpenter photo

Stein cautioned the teens attending the event to be careful about posting photos, especially suggestive photos, and information about themselves on social media. She advised the girls to be wary of strangers who pose as other teens, reaching out to seemingly provide a sympathetic ear. Audience members shared information about incidents that have occurred as close as the mall in Billings and in Wyoming.

Other speakers included RNs Janel Thatch and Emily Nebel, who spoke about sexually transmitted diseases, including how they can be transmitted, including in some cases through non-sexual activity. They also cited health department statistics for Big Horn County and talked about STDs that are not curable.

Speaking on an important but less serious subject, Hiedi Christensen, RN talked about “smelly feet” and the fact that, yes, girls can have smelly feet, too. A detailed flyer with advice on how to control the bacteria and moisture that may cause smelly feet was included in the packet the girls received.

The event also included a fashion show featuring local high school girls Cambree Miller and Mandy Lillard, modeling prom dresses. Used dresses for sale were also on display, along with free dresses that had been donated to the event.

For more information about free or reduced priced used prom dresses that may still be available contact Koritnik at 307-548-5200.

By Patti Carpenter