July 13, 1941 – Jan. 28, 2020

Thomas Guinn Marchant died peacefully Jan. 28, 2020, at age 78. He was born July 13, 1941, at home in Cowley. He was the third child of Lacy Guinn and Arley Lindsay Marchant.

Tom is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was raised in Cowley and graduated from Cowley High School in 1959. Tom then joined the Air Force in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1963.

THOMAS GUINN MARCHANT

He moved to Billings in 1963, where he met his sweetheart Charlene Bickel of Miles City, Mont. They were married on Sept. 12,1965. They had one daughter, Michelle Lea, and one son, Gary Brent.

They moved to Miles City to help his mother-in-law on her ranch. After working there a few years, they decided they wanted to move back and work in Billings. Tom worked for an upholstery shop during the day and repaired small engines in his garage in the evenings.

In 1976, the opportunity arose to start his own small engine repair shop called Tom’s Service and Repair on 6th Ave. North. Tom had eight employees working with him for years, but as he got older he scaled back to just him and his son Gary. In 2019, after 44 years, he decided to retire and sell his shop. Tom was up at daylight and never stopped until dusk.

Tom’s wife, Charlene, passed away in 2009. They had been married for 44 years. Tom met Diane Brewer, who had lost her husband. Tom and Diane have been loving companions for six years, and she was truly a blessing to him and the family, especially during his illness when she took excellent care of him.

Tom is survived and will be missed by his companion Diane Brewer of Billings; daughter Michelle Lea (Darrell) Gran of Billings; son Gary Brent (Nicole) Marchant of Billings; sister Peggy (Jim) Tucker; granddaughters Ashley Gran, Kayla Gran and Morgan Gran; grandson Brent Thomas Marchant; step-grandchildren Richard Edwards, Dylan Edwards and Brianna Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lacy and Arley Marchant, wife Charlene, sister Virginia Marchant and brother Gilbert Marchant.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Cowley Cemetery following the service.