Jan. 6, 1952 – March 5, 2020

Carolyn Stevens passed away peacefully in the arms of her sister, Annaley Davis, March 5, 2020, from complications of COPD.

Carolyn was born in Lovell on Jan. 6, 1952, the fifth child of Elmer and Lillian Stevens. She loved her family and friends and was extremely loyal to them.

Carolyn graduated from Lovell High School in 1970. She attended Utah State University, where she was a proud member of the Tri-Delta Sorority, serving as a Pledge Mistress and Big Sister. She continued her education at Northwest Community College and the University of Wyoming, where she studied administration of justice.

Carolyn’s intelligence, natural warmth, tenderness and ability to love unconditionally drew family and friends to her. A thoughtful daughter, sister and adoring aunt, she could have taught a class on unconditional love and was the ultimate conductor of fun.

She enjoyed tennis, reading, golf and racquetball and expressed a fierce love for music. She also had quite the flair for the four-letter words.

Carolyn was active in the community and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in the Young Women Program and Relief Society.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Elmer, mother, Lillian, and brother Larry (Pauline) of Scottsdale, Ariz.

She is survived by her brothers Darryl (Joan) of Georgetown, Texas, and Donald (Karen) of West Valley, Utah, and sister Annaley (Bob) Davis of Stilwell, Kan. Carolyn leaves behind 16 nieces and nephews and dozens of great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom will keep their aunt Carolyn in their hearts forever.

The Lovell community was an invaluable support throughout Carolyn’s life. Her family would like to express their overwhelming gratitude to the many loyal and steadfast friends who loved and cared for her dearly.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Lovell. Carolyn was buried in the Lovell Cemetery.