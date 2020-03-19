Lois Kathryn Adey

Sept. 19, 1941 – March 16, 2020

Lois Kathryn Burgener Adey died March 16, 2020. She was born on Sept. 19, 1941, in Powell to Ferd and Myrtle Burgener. She was the baby sister to Lucille, Helen and Donald.

She loved life on the farm and as her siblings grew up and moved away, she was able to talk her dad into just about anything, movies, bowling and such.

Lois attended school in Powell and graduated with the Class of 1959. She attended business school in Billings that fall and came home for Christmas and married Lynn Adey, a very special guy from Lovell that she had been dating for a couple of years. They celebrated 59 years of marriage on Dec. 28, 2018, before Lynn passed away in January of 2019.

They followed construction and the kids were born, Vernon in Michigan, Keela in California and Tim in Washington, before returning to Lovell, where Travis was born. Lynn went to work for the Wyoming Highway Dept., and Lois began her career. She was employed at North Big Horn Hospital, Morrison Accounting and Big Horn County Weed and Pest, retiring in 2008.

Family was very important to Lois, and she so enjoyed their visits as her health was failing.

She is survived by her son, Vernon (Mary) Lynn; daughter Keela (Bob) Mangus; eight grandchildren, Joshua Adey, Kyle Adey, LisaAnn Adey, Jeremy Mangus, Wes (Kaycie) Mangus, Bailey Brunko, Jacob Adey and McKenna Adey; six great-grandchildren, Colten Adey, Harper Mangus, Ryker Brunko and Kaiden, Karsen and Kamern Adey; brother Donald (Sonja) Burgener; sister-in-law Maxine Wambeke; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lynn; two sons, Timothy and Travis; and sisters, Lucille and Helen.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the immediate family only. Condolences can be sent to the family online at haskellfuneralhome.com.