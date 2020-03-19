July 18, 1953 – Feb. 11, 2020

Michael Dana Vande Veegaete, 66, passed away peacefully Feb. 11, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody from complications of heart disease.

Born on July 18, 1953, in Billings to Richard and Mary Vande Veegaete, Michael was the youngest of five siblings.

MICHAEL DANA VANDE VEEGAETE

He graduated from Powell High School in 1971. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Western States Chiropractic College in Portland, Ore.

Michael and his wife, Debbie, resided in Powell, where Michael owned and operated Nuts and Bolts Chiropractic. He was passionate about healing the human body. He was loved and respected by many whose lives he touched through chiropractic care. Michael was in practice for 35 years.

He was a passionate reader, as well as an enthusiast of history and archaeology.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Richard Vande Veegaete.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; stepchildren Scott Gautsch of Seattle, Wash., Kristin (David) Flores of Laramie, Julia Gautsch of Denver, Hannah (Travis) Wells of Douglas and Leah Gautsch of Bozeman, Mont.; grandchildren Eric Gautsch, Andrew Flores, Meadow Flores, Lily Wells, Madison Wells, Calvin Wells and Tori Wells. He is also survived by Garnet Schatz and stepchildren Sarah Scholz, Teresa Skalsky, Rachel Burright, Rick Jones and Priscilla Jones.

“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be and whispered, ‘Come to me,’” the family said.

A spring memorial and celebration of Michael’s life will be held in Powell.