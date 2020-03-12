April 24, 1959 – Feb. 23, 2020

Ruth Mae Hammond passed away Feb. 23, 2020, at the age of 60 in Lovell after a long battle with cancer. She was born April 24, 1959, in Lovell to Charles Albert Hammond and Wanda Thompson Hammond, the fifth of seven children.

Ruth attended Lovell schools, graduating in 1977. She attended Northwest Community College in Powell, majoring in music, and received her A.A. in 1979. She then attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where she majored in music education. She graduated with a B.A. in 1981.

RUTH MAE HAMMOND

Ruth held numerous church callings along with working as a substitute teacher, a librarian and paraprofessional in the Lovell School District and an accompanist for Rocky Mountain Middle School in Deaver. She also enjoyed her work with the summer migrant program. Ruth touched the lives of many, teaching piano lessons for more than 40 years. She was involved with the Lovell High School and community musicals as an accompanist and music director.

Although Ruth never had any children of her own, she treasured her many nieces and nephews. She played an important role in their lives, rarely missing programs or activities. Another highlight of Ruth’s life was going to the Denver Temple on July 13, 1990, to take out her own endowments.

Ruth enjoyed playing the piano and organ, singing, doing crossword puzzles, reading, bike riding and being with the family. She supervised Easter egg hunts for the little kids for many years, usually hiding the eggs over and over. She spent many days on the mountain helping get wood and going on family picnics, fishing trips and adventures into Dry Head, where her father was raised. The Piano Quartet was a special part of Ruth’s life; she loved her “sisters in music” and performed with them for more than 20 years. She loved every opportunity to travel and create memories with family and friends. Road trips with Ruth were full of music and entertainment for all.

Ruth was the family record keeper and kept her journal diligently. She enjoyed working on family history and was the one who kept the family connected. Ruth shared a special bond with her mother and was her faithful companion and caretaker for many years. As her mother’s health declined, her patience and loving care was constant. Ruth’s strength and resolve to live life as usual, despite her own illness, was amazing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Wanda Hammond, and a niece, Kristi Barbosa.

Ruth is survived by her siblings, Phyllis (Frank) Despain of Littleton, Colo., Lola Barbosa of Lovell, Chuck (Kristine) Hammond of Elberta, Utah, David (Vicki) Hammond of Cowley, Roy (Kelly) Hammond of Cowley and Sandy Zarate (Todd Evans) of Lovell. She had 18 nieces and nephews and 21 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services were held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell. Visitation preceded the service at 9 a.m. Interment was at the Lovell Cemetery.