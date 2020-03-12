March 26, 2019 – Feb. 24, 2020

Saul Anthony Angulo Jr. came into this world three months early in Billings on March 26, 2019, the son of Saul and Jessica Angulo. He had 10 months of struggles in life and passed away into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 24, 2020.

Saul joined his big sisters Isabella and Ivery in the family home. His big, bright eyes and adorable smile brought joy to his parents and sisters, as well as his extended family, the nurses that cared for him and anyone that laid eyes on him. His short life touched so many other lives, and his presence in this world reunited family that had been estranged for a long time. His mother said that, because of him, her life was better. He taught her to be a better mom and a better human. His father will cherish the time he had with his baby boy.

Despite the countless days in the hospital, therapies, surgeries and a constant need for oxygen, he was a happy little boy. He smiled and cooed and loved to be snuggled. He generated love, and the time his family had with him leaves them forever grateful. His life and death brought clarity and a deep faith to all who loved him. They continue to lean on each other for support and appreciate all those who have reached out to share their love.

He will be eternally missed by his loving parents, Saul and Jessica Angulo of Billings, beautiful sisters Isabella and Ivery, grandparents Tony and Lynette Frost and Sergio and Marla Angulo, great-grandparents Ray and Sheri Talbott and Calvin Thompson, uncles Taylor Frost and Max and Dennis Thompson, aunt Rachel Frost, special friend Stacie Bowden and family and many other friends and family who loved him dearly, and we can’t forget his best buddy Bonez.

Saul was preceded in death by his brother Izaiah; great-grandmother Parthena Thompson, great-grandmother and great-grandfather Angulo and many other angels in heaven looking after him. The family believes with all their hearts that their little man is safe in the arms of the heavenly father and his loving family and is no longer in pain.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial celebration will be held in the summer. Heights Family Funeral Home of Billings has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/angulo to see more photos and leave condolences for the family.

To my precious little Angel

Written by

grandma Lynette Frost

You came into this world way too early it seems.

But I guess you couldn’t wait to see how wonderful

this life could be.

But just as fate would have it you had to fight

so hard every day.

It wasn’t very fair,

but we kept hoping

you would be OK.

Everyone who saw you fell in love instantly

But I guess GOD decided

it just wasn’t meant to be.

People say

“Give it time it will

get better day by day”

That just doesn’t

seem possible,

we just wanted you to stay.

Now I know we are not suppose to question GOD

his love works in mysterious ways

But why can’t he send a sign telling us why you couldn’t stay?

So everyday

we’ll think of you,

your big brown eyes

and smile.

Knowing we will

see you in heaven

in just a little while.

So rest my

precious baby.

We’ll keep your memory alive in our hearts.

Thanks for coming into our lives.

But your leaving is

tearing us apart.