A mom’s perspective

Adjusting to the new normal during this

trying time

My life is pretty typical for many local people my age. I have four kids ranging from first grade to a junior in high school. We have constant activities.

Annette Moss

Depending on the time of year, we have one or more kids involved in basketball, baseball, track, football, dance and gymnastics, not to mention that my husband coaches three sporting seasons.

With each sport you have regular practices, games and, living where we do, a lot of travel to attend events. We are also involved in our church meetings on Sundays and separate midweek activities that each of my children attend. There are school activities, concerts, parent-teacher conferences and daily homework to keep up with.

Of course, all my kiddos love to socialize, so we have many kids in and out of our home, especially on Fridays when they have a half day of school. On a rare occasion the stars and schedules align and my husband and I get to go on a date, usually a movie at the Hyart or dinner at a nearby restaurant.

This has been my normal until it all came to a screeching halt about two weeks ago due to the spread of COVID-19. Quickly, but consistently, items started falling off my calendar — no church meetings, no sporting events or practices, no movie date nights and no school, not to mention no toilet paper, no hand sanitizer and no disinfecting wipes.

Having the schools close has been one of our biggest adjustments. Along with being a coach, my husband is a middle school math teacher. On Friday the 13th, the teachers and administrators took the afternoon to discuss remote teaching strategies in the event that we would need to proceed that direction with the spread of COVID-19. Sure enough, school was closed the next week.

Monday the 16th I took my elementary age kids to pick up materials needed from the school. It was sad and unsettling not knowing how long this would continue. Emotion almost got the best of me when my daughter’s teacher told her class how much she was going to miss them. My little one jumped up and gave her a hug. Yup, she forgot about the social distancing for a minute.

My husband didn’t sleep much for those first few days, constantly rethinking about how he could adjust his teaching strategy to make it work better, to be able to teach the kids and troubleshoot any technical difficulties. This week he reluctantly moved his work to a makeshift home office. He mentions regularly how much he misses seeing his students.

We are slowly adjusting to remote teaching and learning. My kids have been completing their schooling when I’m at work for the most part. They have been filling the gaps caused by learning at home and having working parents through helping each other with schoolwork, chores, getting ready for the day and entertainment.

The other day, while at work, I got a call from home. My youngest accidentally got gum in her hair doing pushups (got to keep active). Her big sister saved the day with peanut butter and an ice cube. While my kids have been helpful and healthy, it is not all sunshine and roses, though. I feel like we have been turning on each other a little more as time goes on. Patience is wearing thin, teasing has become a new form of entertainment and they are missing their friends something fierce.

The lyrics “you don’t know what you got till it’s gone” keep replaying in my head. I think of all the simple joys that I have been constantly taking for granted. Going forward, I intend to learn from this, to appreciate a friendly handshake or a hug and have peace in the knowledge that our kids are in a safe place learning from teachers who know and care about them. I will find more comfort from a steady job and soak up the simple joy of crowding into bleachers to watch our kids and their friends play whatever sport is currently in season.

I’ll enjoy taking a break from cooking to eat at a local restaurant and maybe then I’ll head to the Hyart, where I’m sure to see neighbors and friends out to watch the same weekly movie. Sunday worship with our church families will be more heartfelt, and I won’t be able to contain my smile when I drive past the school with children squealing and laughing at recess. I’ll appreciate the impulsiveness of going to the store whenever I’m low or out of something and knowing that it will be there and the pile of shoes and backpacks on my living room floor on a Friday afternoon will not look like a mess but like happy memories being made while my kids play with their friends.

We are surrounded by countless blessings even when our trials seem to be so close to the surface. I’m uncertain, nervous and tired, but I am also grateful and happy and know we will make it through COVID-19. Like our world, I will be forever changed even if only by perspective.