Nov. 28, 1928 – April 21, 2020

Billie Dean Wilkerson, born Nov. 28, 1928, in Winfield, Kan., passed away peacefully in her home on April 21, 2020, at 91 years.

Daughter of Orlando Jesse Buchanan and Vera Mae Tubbs, Billie spent her childhood in Kansas with her two younger sisters, Evelyn and Theresa.

Billie met Frank May Wilkerson in Utah while she was working at Bell Telephone in Salt Lake City and he was going to school at BYU. After a proposal over the telephone, they married in the Logan Utah Temple July 6, 1948. Billie and Frank moved to Lovell, where they spent most of their lives and raised six sons: Frank Jr., Michael, Steven, Dean, Roger and David.

She served four missions to Leeds, England; a Family History Mission; Palmyra, N.Y.; and Nauvoo, Ill., for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with her husband as her companion. She served at the Billings Montana Temple as an ordinance worker for 13 years.

Billie traveled all of over the world for several years following Frank’s retirement and was frequently found serving her family as cook and caretaker at the Wilkerson cabin near Yellowstone Park during hunting season.

She hated all weeds, especially dandelions, but loved flowers and worked hard to keep a beautiful garden and yard. She also loved reading, sewing and creating ornaments, which are still hung on the Christmas tree by many of her grandchildren.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and daughter-in-law Mona Wilkerson. She leaves behind her sweetheart Frank, all 6 sons, 27 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.

She will be interred at the Lovell Cemetery.