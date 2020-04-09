March 26, 1964 – April 4, 2020

Connie (Rodriguez) Pike, 56, passed away April 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Connie was born March 26, 1964, in Huron, S.D., to Kirk and Bonita Stratton. She graduated from Cowley High School in 1982.

Connie enjoyed spending time with family and horses. She also enjoyed crocheting and conquering Sudoku. She was part of USA Wrestling for many years. Connie was a CNA for 36 years.

She is survived by her husband, Garrett Pike Sr.; 12 children, Lydia Wood, John Rodriguez, Jennilee Spomer, Tony Rodriguez, Amee Rodriguez, Amy Pickeral, Kimberly Bradley, Joshua Pike, Joel Pike, Melissa Tobia, Nina Pike and Garrett Pike Jr.; 31 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; mother Bonnie; sister Tracy; and brothers Brett and Mark.

She was preceded in death by her stepdad, Ronald Jensen, brother Duane Barry Stratton and granddaughter Kaylee Spomer.

A viewing was held Wednesday, April 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell. There will be an additional viewing Thursday, April 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. There will only be 10 people at a time in the building for the viewing.

A graveside service will follow the viewing at Lovell Cemetery. At the graveside service the family asks everybody to practice social distancing.