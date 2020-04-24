Crosby verbally commits to play volleyball at Northwest

Rocky Mountain High School senior Aubrianne Crosby will keep her volleyball talents close to home as she has verbally committed to play volleyball with the Northwest College Lady Trappers this fall.Crosby, the daughter of Brett and Desiree Crosby, will play for new NWC head volleyball coach ScottKeister. Crosby was the libero for the Lady Grizz during her senior year and earned a spot on the Class 2A All-State team. She recorded 688 digs in her senior season and 819 serve receives.

Crosby will double major in business administration and agribusiness in college. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to keep playing,” Crosby said. “Coach Eric Honeyman (RMHS girls basketball) got me connected with the new head coach. I made up a highlight reel from last year. “I had also talked with Casper College and Laramie County Community College. Miles Community College got in contact with me, as well, but I really liked the coach at Northwest and the closeness.”

Signing a letter of intent to play volleyball for Northwest College yesterday (Wednesday) is Rocky Mountain senior Aubrianne Crosby. Pictured with her at the signing are (l-r) parents Brett and Desiree Crosby, Aubrianne and RMHS volleyball coach Jenny Christiansen.

courtesy photo

Keister was pleased with Crosby’s knowledge of the sport and her toughness. “What I like about her is that she moves well side to side, reads the ball well and works hard,” the coach said. “This program struggled a lot last year, and with her, she’ll bring good leadership, work ethic and toughness.”

And how tough is she?

“She’s tough as nails,” Keister said. “I got to see her play in a basketball game. She was guarding a girl that was three times her size, and she was giving her all she could handle, and that’s what we need.”

Keister said Crosby will be competing with other girls who are also battling for the libero position, and he said he was pleased with her academic achievements as she received the Wyoming Student Leaders Scholarship award this year at the

Class 2A State Basketball Tournament.

“She’s a really good academic student,” the coach said.

Crosby said she loves the game of volleyball and is looking forward to continuing it this fall.

“I just really love to play volleyball, and I like the idea of staying active and having an activity to do while at college,” she said.

“I’m excited for Aubrianne to have this opportunity to play for Northwest,” Rocky Mountain volleyball coach Jenny Christiansen said. “This is a great opportunity for her to continue playing a game that she loves and enjoys. Aubrianne is very coachable and team oriented. Her desire to get the job done at all costs is going to take her far in life.”

Christiansen said Crosby is the first athlete to continue playing volleyball in college in her four years as head coach. “She stands as an example to the future players that it is possible to play college volleyball if you work hard and put the extra time in,” she said.

Crosby shared some words of advice to younger players wanting to continue to play volleyball in

college. “If you really want to play volleyball, you’ve got to put yourself out there,” Crosby said. “Don’t be afraid to contact coaches and make highlight reels. Make sure you put in the work during the offseason, go to camps and, if you can, compete in the localtournaments.”

BY SAM SMITH