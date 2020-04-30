Death Notice

Jauquina Nichols

Jauquina Nichols, 83, of Lovell, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home in Lovell.

Viewing/visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Haskell Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions only 10 people may be in the building at a time. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Lovell Cemetery.

Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.