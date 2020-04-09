Easter art greets seniors at NBH Senior Center

When Melissa Cavender and her fellow staff members at the North Big Horn Senior Citizens Center decided to add a little Easter cheer for seniors arriving to pick up their curbside lunches, they knew who to call: Melissa’s niece, Stormy Jameson.

Stormy Jameson (left) painted the “Happy Easter” greeting on the east-facing window at the senior citizens center. Here, she poses with her daughters Kobi and Kali, who did chalk art, and senior center directovr Julie Durham. The center’s Easter bunny tree can be seen at the top left.

David Peck photo

The staff already had a Christmas tree that had been adapted as a snowman and decoration for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day, but they wanted something special since COVID-19 distancing rules have shut down the center’s dining room.

Cavender called Jameson, who came to the center, paints in hand, with her daughters Kobi, 8, and Kali, 3, on Saturday, March 28. The girls drew chalk art on the sidewalk while Stormy painted a colorful Easter bunny on the east-facing windows, where drivers arrive to pick up their meals.

The staff then placed the tree, now adorned as an Easter bunny, next to the artwork.

“It’s normally at the front door, but with the curbside pickup we wanted him to be waving at people here,” center director Julie Durham said.

The center offers meal pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those ordering a meal must do so by

10:30 a.m.

By David Peck