From our files | LHS band shows off new uniforms in 1945

100 years ago, April 3, 1920

The Cowley Progress

The shortage in forage crops in Wyoming, occasioned by the drought, and the necessity of feeding grain to livestock, has reduced the supply of grain on farms in Wyoming to a new low figure, the Bureau of Crop Estimates of the United States Department of Agriculture has announced.

75 years ago, April 5, 1945

The Lovell Chronicle

The Lovell High School band, under the direction of Ralph Ericksen, made its first public appearance in new uniforms yesterday noon. After marching from the school down Main Street, the band formed a circle at the downtown intersection for two additional numbers. The marching was handled very smoothly, and townspeople were pleased with the smart appearance of the group.

50 years ago, April 2, 1970

The Lovell Chronicle

Roaring Twenties Day was Tuesday in the U.S. History class of Mr. Yeaman, and the students dressed in clothing of that year.

Pic: Members of the afternoon class of Mr. Yeaman who showed up in varied costumes of the Roaring Twenties era are (front row, l-r) Alvin Emmett, Ray Reutzel, Doug Scranton, Junior Garza, (second row) Chauna Welch, Angela Johnson, Julie Tippetts, Elaine Ellis, Alan Emmett, Clarlyn Workman, Greg Dover, Gayle Irwin, (back row) Scott Dillon, Elaine McArthur, Mac Hansen, Marijean Keller, Stewart Gibson and Karyn Nelson.

25 years ago, March 30, 1995

The Lovell Chronicle

Those members of the Rocky Mountain High School FBLA chapter placing at the state conference last weekend are (front row, l-r) Jackie Sibbett, Bryant Bair, Caleb Sanders, (back row) Jory Yates, April VanLake, Stacey Steinmetz and Terry Jiracek. Not pictured is Greg Pruett. (See excerpt from 25 years ago.)

Lovell Chronicle photo

Rocky Mountain High School junior Bryant Bair was selected as the Wyoming Future Business Leaders of America president for 1995-96 at the recent FBLA State Leadership Conference in Casper. Bair is the first state president to be elected from Rocky Mountain.

10 years ago, April 1, 2010

The Lovell Chronicle

Local students traveled to Cheyenne for the 2010 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Convention last week. The Lovell chapter came back with eight gold medals, two silvers and a bronze for the various projects presented, according to chapter advisor Alana Thackeray.

Pic: The Lovell FCCLA Chapter took home 11 medals from the 2010 state convention in Cheyenne last week. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Nic Martinez, Tiana O’Tremba, Jordan Frost, Olivia Paxton, Melissa Ellis, Christina Brightly, Heather Wilkerson, (back row) Katelyn Jewell, Amanda Thackeray, Mesa Matthews, Tessa Watson and Ethan Rasmussen. Not pictured are Krystina Croft and Meryk McArthur.