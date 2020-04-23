From our files | U.S. 14A relocation planning begins in 1970

100 years ago,

April 24, 1920

The Cowley Progress

When it comes to acting without precedent the present occupant of the White House holds the blue ribbon. Is there anyone President Wilson met at the peace conference with whom he has not quarreled? Is there anyone of his own entourage with whom he is now on good terms? If so, for the love of Mike, break the suspense and name him.

75 years ago,

April 26, 1945

The Lovell Chronicle

The 66-mile smoke screen that has had the Germans guessing for weeks along the Rhine, described March 22 in a press dispatch as “the largest, longest and most protracted screen ever used in warfare” is made of a petroleum derivitive, a single particle of which cannot be seen by the naked eye. It is composed of billions of tiny non-irritating particles, so small that it would take tens of thousands of them, set side by side, to make a row one inch long. They remain suspended in the air for a long time, hiding all movements on the ground and at the same time throwing a reflected glare back at enemy aircraft observers.

50 years ago,

April 23, 1970

The Lovell Chronicle

Lovell townspeople interested in the relocation and construction of U.S. Highway 14A will have an opportunity to hear representatives of the Wyoming Highway Department and to present their own views on the subject at an open meeting Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the fire hall.

25 years ago,

April 20, 1995

The Lovell Chronicle

Ana Elizabeth Conoan of Omaha, Neb., and Bryan Gwynn Baird of Lovell were married in a beautiful ceremony performed by President George I. Cannon in the Salt Lake Temple on March 25, 1995. After a short honeymoon in the Salt Lake area, they are making their home in Lovell.

10 years ago,

April 22, 2010

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: Members of the 2010 Rocky Mountain High School Junior Prom royalty are (l-r) fourth attendants Nyla DeSantis and Thomas Troutman, third attendants Pilar Rivera and Jessee Hernandez, queen Kenia Rivera and king Russell Roberts, first attendants Lauren Peterson and Dylan Rasmussen and second attendants SheraLee Lynn and Kyle Peterson. Crown bearers in front are (l-r) Shelby and Jess Wambeke, Taylin and Kelden Boettcher, Maddisun Steed and Max Cooley.