Lindsay: Information is key to solving health issues

Knowledge is power, and it is Chad Lindsay’s job to make sure citizens throughout Big Horn County are armed with that power to deal with health issues affecting them.

Lindsay divides his time between two jobs: one as Big Horn County Public Health Response Coordinator, another as the Community Prevention Specialist for the county. Though Lindsay’s time is divided between the two entities, his focus is the same in both jobs — to bring knowledge and education on countywide health-related issues to the residents of Big Horn County.

Chad Lindsay

Aside from an intense focus on the potential of a widespread COVID-19 outbreak, Lindsay is also focusing on five health-related issues affecting the lives of those living in the county: alcohol use, adult overconsumption of alcohol, tobacco prevention, drug abuse and suicide prevention.

“COVID-19 is dominating a lot of my time and effort these days, but I am still working on alcohol, tobacco, drugs and suicide prevention,” he said in an interview with the Chronicle this week. “It just looks differently. People who vape and/or smoke are more susceptible to COVID-19, as this virus attacks the respiratory system. Those who use tobacco, marijuana, free base, etc. are at a much higher risk of COVID-19 infection from decreased lung capacity and more hand to mouth contact. Those who use these products in groups and share pipes, bongs and similar apparatuses are also at risk of sharing all germs and viruses as a result.

“Isolation is good to flatten the curve regarding the rapid spread of the virus, but isolation can also lead to increased depression and loneliness. People still need to text, call, instant message, Facetime, Zoom and Skype those who are alone and/or prone to depression and suicidal ideation.”

Lindsay noted that certain media outlets sensationalizing the outbreak isn’t helping matters.

“Some media outlets sensationalize news stories to gain viewers, likes, subscriptions and followers,” said Lindsay. “The COVID-19 story is no different, especially in an election year. It does not matter what one’s political affiliation is, there are certain news outlets that will try to increase popularity by stirring their target audience through spin.

“The increased anxiety is not healthy no matter which way your political views lean and what your favorite daily news outlets are. This can also cause depression as well as a depressed immune system through increased anxiety.”

Lindsay added that the best advice sometimes is to turn off electronic devices and tune in to the less stressful aspects of life.

“Listen to what public health and medical professionals including County Health Officer Dr. Fairbanks say about precautionary measures, but do not forget to live,” said Lindsay. “Enjoy being alive. Turn off the TV. Put down your device. Take a walk alone or at a safe distance from others. Read a book. Play a game. Call a loved one. Take a nap. Take a deep breath in and let it out slowly a few times. Do the things that you enjoy and can do safely.”

Other health issues

Lindsay says, when it comes to tobacco use (smoking, vaping, chewing and snuff usage) it is a misconception that everyone is doing it. He said data derived from surveys, like the county’s biannual needs assessment survey, indicate otherwise.

“The data shows that the majority of youth are not participating in tobacco, alcohol and drug use,” he said, noting that any amount of use is still a problem to be reckoned with.

Lindsay said he also draws upon the experience of those in a position of dealing with these problems on a regular basis for information.

“Vaping is a big issue. In talking with schools, law enforcement and others, it seems to still be an issue,” he said. “Dealing with it is a matter of education, availability and social norms.”

Lindsay said the misconception that “everyone is doing it” is not accurate for alcohol use and misuse, either.

“Again, everyone isn’t doing it, but there is still a problem with over-consumption, over-serving to adults and there still is underage drinking going on, but the majority of county residents do not see it as a healthy activity or practice,” he said.

Lindsay is tasked with gathering and disseminating information about existing programs to help people of all ages deal with these problems from online teen tobacco cessation education (My Life My Quit) to youth reporting programs like Safe2Tell to specialized training for professionals in the education and mental health fields. He also promotes information about existing educational programs like the TIP program that helps servers recognize and deal with patrons who may be over-consuming alcohol in a restaurant or bar.

To help combat underage drinking Lindsay makes available “alcohol event tool kits” that include everything from wristbands that identify attendees who are of legal drinking age to tape that can be used to section off certain areas where alcohol is sold or consumed. Lindsay has six of the kits available. He said individual communities and law enforcement officials also have the kits for use at events.

Lindsay is also tasked with coordinating suicide prevention programs and trainings for the county. Wyoming is currently ranked second in the nation for deaths by suicide based on the number of suicides per 100,000 people.

“Mental health is always a concern, just as much as physical health is a concern with the coronavirus,” he explained. “I feel like our job is to give people resources and hope.”

Lindsay coordinates suicide prevention trainings for community members and professionals like QPR (Question, Persuade and Respond) and ASIST (Applied suicide intervention, skills training). He said the programs help identify and respond to situations involving individuals who may be at risk of suicide.

“A lot of people who are severely depressed to the point of contemplating suicide think that no one cares,” he said, “so training programs like QPR, ASIST and CONNECT (a program that teaches others to help someone dealing with a sudden loss) help people learn how to show that they care and are willing to help people get assistance. These programs decrease the likelihood of death by suicide, and it’s because someone cares.”

With a focus on education and maximizing resources available to the community, Lindsay is a busy man.

“We have a lot of great resources and people in our area who make it enjoyable and easier for me to do our job,” he said. “My job is very rewarding because anything I positively do will positively affect my community and my family, and that’s very important to me.”

By Patti Carpenter