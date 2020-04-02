March 17, 1929 – March 27, 2020

Lorina Olga Bay-Harper, loving wife and mother of three, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at age 91 of natural causes. Lorina was born on March 17, 1929, in Cedar City, Utah, to Lorin John and Olga (Tanner) Jessen.

On Sept. 25, 1947, she married Robert Duane Bay, son of Lawrence and Myrtle Bay, in the Manti Temple. They raised two sons, Michael and Stanley, and a daughter, Elizabeth. Lorina was later married to Dale Harper in St. George, Utah, until his death.

Lorina was an active lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she held positions in the Relief Society such as Primary president and other youth group leaderships.

She had a passion for books and handicraft arts, was an extraordinary seamstress and loved most caring for her family. Lorina was known for her compassionate spirit, quick wit and her infectious smile. She enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors, spending weekends camping with her family throughout the Big Horns and Yellowstone.

Lorina spent much of her career as a sales and accounting clerk with Anthony’s Department Store in Lovell and later with Hamilton Stores in Yellowstone National Park. She was an active supporter of Boy Scouts of America, serving as a den mother, and 4-H, as a 4-H leader.

Lorina was preceded in death by her husband Duane, to whom she was married for 52 years, grandson Kenneth Bay and brother Garth Jessen.

She is survived by her children, Michael D. (Audrey) Bay, Stanley L. (Cynthia) Bay, and Elizabeth (Gary) Tilley; brother Darrell Jessen; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at the graveside at the Lovell Cemetery for family and friends. Haskell Funeral Home will be open for limited viewing from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Please be cognizant of current events and limited social gathering.