June 13, 1938 – April 6, 2020

LOUISE ANN POTTER

Louise Ann Potter passed away April 6, 2020, due to complications from a stroke.

Louise was born June 13, 1938, in Baltimore, Md., to Jessy and Agnes Adams. She was raised in Maryland.

She was known as “Weezy” by many and will be greatly missed by all.

Louise is survived by her two sons, Terrence Harkins and Rodney Harkins.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. May she rest in peace.