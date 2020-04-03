Rare recording features Lovell man

By David Peck

A Denver area music historian was flipping through a box of old phonograph records recently when she came upon an interesting find with ties to Lovell.

Lisa Wheeler writes a blog called Elk Bugles, the little-known music history of Colorado, and on Sunday, March 22, she wrote a blog post entitled “Denver area thrifting unearths rare ‘Wings of Destiny’ record.”

Wheeler wrote that she was “digging around Denver” earlier in March when she walked into a store and noticed a box of dusty 78 rpm records. While she didn’t find any Colorado additions to her collection, she did find something that piqued her interest, a recording made around 1941.

“In amongst the typical 1940s Big Band and Bing Crosby records, I spotted two (very trashed) 12-inch Presto acetates marked ‘KGHL Billings Montana’ and ‘Richardson Plane Presentation.’”

Wheeler purchased the records, cleaned them up at home and “gave then a listen.”

“The audio quality was still atrocious, but from what I could tell, it sounded like a radio station remote news report, out at an airport,” Wheeler wrote.

“The record starts off with an in-studio host named Brian Robershon (?) introducing reporter Ed Yocum, who was broadcasting from Billings Municipal Airport. The station was covering the arrival of a 65 horsepower Continental Piper Cub airplane. I didn’t understand what all of the hoopla was about until it was revealed that the plane was the weekly grand prize of the ‘Wings of Destiny’ national radio program.

“Sponsored by the Brown and Williamson tobacco corporation, makers of Wing cigarettes, ‘Wings of Destiny’ debuted on October 11, 1940. It featured courageous pilot Steve Benton, his amiable mechanic, Brooklyn, and his girlfriend, Peggy Banning. According to a Variety article I found, the show was “Aimed at an air-minded generation, young enough to see only the excitement, old enough to smoke.

“But it wasn’t Steve Benton’s adventures that kept audiences glued to the radio. Up until then, aviation radio programs usually gave away wings and badges, but only ‘Wings of Destiny’ gave away actual airplanes. The contest rules were geared toward an older winner. In order to win the plane, a contestant had to send in 10 empty Wing cigarette packs, and write an essay.”

As she listened to the recording, Wheeler realized that the winner of the airplane featured on the record was Fen Richardson, a Ford dealer in Lovell, 90 miles south of Billings.

“According to the record, this was the 53rd plane giveaway for the program,” Wheeler posted. “The record contained an interview with a Piper spokesperson (couldn’t identify his name) who proudly noted that this was the first Continental model to be given away. The winner also received eight hours of solo course instruction.

“Billings mayor Charlie T. Trott presented the plane to Richardson, who said he planned to keep it and would be taking flying lessons. From what I can tell, this is the only known recording of a ‘Wings of Destiny’ radio program winner receiving an airplane. It’s an incredible find.”

Wheeler said the promotion ended after Pearl Harbor was attacked and the United States entered World War II. At that time, all airplane manufacturers, including the Piper plant, began producing aircraft for the military only, she wrote.

According to Jeff Pearson, Fen Richardson owned the Ford garage and dealership for many years starting perhaps as far back as the late 1930s. He ran the shop into the late 1960s. The Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corp. announced on Dec. 26, 1941, that the 63rd and last Piper Cub would be given away on that day. The radio show ended Feb. 6, 1942, Wheeler wrote.

As for Wheeler, she said she’s happy to contribute to the knowledge of local history in Lovell. She said she’s been a record collector since grade school and is a Denver-based Colorado music historian and archivist. Her work can be found at www.elkbugles.com.