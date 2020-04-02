Feb. 17, 1948 – March 26, 2020

Ronald Parrino, 72, of Powell received his wings at his home on March 26, 2020. He was born in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 17, 1948, born of four children to Anthony Parrino and Esther Baker. His childhood was in Michigan.

Ron taught business in South Dakota, Idaho and Mackinaw Island, Mich. He also coached basketball and volleyball in South Dakota. He then taught special education in Byron for many years before retiring. He was a talented teacher.

Ron met his companion, Pauline Wambeke, 30 years ago and married her in June of 2018.

He enjoyed sports, birding, poker, history, westerns, fishing and traveling when he was younger.

Ron is survived by his sister Pam, brother Gary and son Vincent.

Ron will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be a short graveside service at the Deaver Cemetery, Saturday, April 4, at 11 a.m. with people six feet apart, please.