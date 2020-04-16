Sept. 8, 1942 – April 13, 2020

Rose Mae Stamm Tippetts left this world April 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 8, 1942, at home in Powell to Joseph Stamm and Rose Cook.

She grew up outside of Deaver and attended school there, graduating in 1960. As a child she spent many hours helping her mother and grandmother with household chores and caring for her younger brother and cousins. She learned to cook standing on a chair and started tending to the babies when she was nine.

She met Gerry Tippetts during her senior year of high school, and they were married June 18, 1960, after her graduation. They lived in Lovell all their 52-plus married years, raising their four children.

They were sealed as a family in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1974. Rose Mae had many callings as an active church member, including Cub Scout leader, Relief Society president, compassionate service leader and Activity Day leader. She worked as a name extractor in the Family History Library. She was an example of service to all who knew her.

She had a home daycare for many years and had a soft spot for the many children she tended in her home.

Rose Mae and Gerry spent many happy days in the Big Horn Mountains camping, four-wheeling and fishing.

Rose Mae was predeceased by her husband, Gerry, parents, brother Joe (Carol) Stamm, stepfather Darr Johnson and grandaughter Laura Rose Bloch.

She is survived by her children, Gerry Clay (Marlitt) Tippetts, Penny Jolley, Jana (Mike) Bloch and LeAnn (Chad) Aagard; grandchildren Emily Tippetts, Samuel (Mandi), Jacob, David (Emily) and Benjamin (Tara) Jolley, Kelly Bloch and Serina, Shae and Nathan Aagard; brothers Leonard (Linda) Stamm and Ron (Marianne) Stamm and sisters-in-law Sandra Dodds and Loretta Tippetts.

Rosie’s bootcamp is closed. The General has moved on.