Shannon Andrea Dickson

July 9, 1982 – April 15, 2020

Shannon Andrea Stauffer Dickson, 37, loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend, passed away Tuesday, April 15, 2020. Shannon was born on July 9, 1982, in Afton, Wyo., to Alan and Jill Stauffer. She was child number seven of 10.

Shannon met Kevin Brian Dickson at the University of Wyoming in 2000, and they were later married.

She was a dedicated and loving mother, who would have done anything for her four children, Allison Grace Dickson, born in 2003; Isabel Renae Dickson, born 2005; Jamen Brian Dickson, born 2007; and Amelia Claire Dickson, born 2012, who will miss her beyond words.

Shannon had a passion for learning and graduated from the University of Wyoming, while raising her four children, with a degree in psychology. She had recently been accepted into a graduate program to continue her education with the hope of becoming an elementary school counselor.

Shannon and her family lived in Chehalis, Wash., where she worked as a paraprofessional at Orin Smith Elementary. She was a strong advocate for all children but really loved those special children that she got to work with daily.

Shannon had many talents; she loved to listen to and help people. She was an incredible listener and knew when others needed a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen. She was a justice warrior, fighting for those who suffered injustices throughout the world.

She was an amazing photographer and quilter. She loved to read and found great joy in reading and in reading to her children. She was a world traveler and loved visiting various countries throughout the world. She adored nature and loved to roam through the mountains, valleys and beaches collecting rocks and taking pictures of her children.

Shannon’s infectious smile and witty sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who loved her. She is survived by a large family, including 35 nieces and nephews who thought she was the best.

A public funeral service will not be held at this time due to the current restrictions. When family and friends can gather again, her family will plan a celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers or cards, the Stauffer Dickson family asks that you make a donation to the Shannon Stauffer Dickson Family Memorial Fund at gf.me/u/xxmb23 or to any organization that supports mental health or social justice throughout the world.