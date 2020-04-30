Oct. 30, 1987 – April 19, 2020

Simon T. Bracamontes Jr., 32, died April 19, 2020, in Lovell, where he resided for the past three years. He was born Oct. 30, 1987, in Porterville, Calif., to Rita McDarment and Simon Jr. Bracamontes II.

SIMON T. BRACAMONTES

Simon married Samantha Sherman on Feb. 17, 2013.

He was a medical assistant graduate in 2013. He currently worked for CETCO in shipping and handling.

Simon’s hobbies were football, hiking and spending time with his kids.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha; step-daughter Kylie Carabay, 11; daughter Andrea Bracamontes, 10; and sons Simon R. Bracamontes IV, 8, Jeremiah Bracamontes, 6, and Zachary Bracamontes, 4.

Services will be announced at a later date.