David Anthony Robertson of Greybull died May 13, 2020, in Burlington at the age of 22.

David was born in Tooele, Utah, on May 2, 1998, to Bruce and TaMara (Cook) Robertson. David spent most of his life in Worland, graduating from WHS in 2016.

He was extremely imaginative and fun to be around. Vintage cars were his passion. At the time of his death, he was in the process of restoring a 1973 Dodge Charger.

He enjoyed listening to and playing funk, blues and jazz music on his bass guitar. From a very young age, David loved sketching in ink. He was enrolled in a drafting program at Northwest College in Powell and had contemplated going into engineering.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed attending institute classes with his friends.

David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Connie Cook.

Survivors include his parents; siblings James, Allison, Madelyn and Darcy Robertson, all of the family home in Greybull; paternal grandparents David S. and Helen Robertson of Cody; paternal great-grandmother Margene Warren of Afton, Wyo.; aunts and uncles Richard (Summer) Robertson and Heather (Brian) Darrington of Gillette, Katherine (Phil) Rainey of Star, Idaho, Jeanann (Doug) Wenke of Cody; Myron (Merlaine) Cook of Saudi Arabia, Sonja (Kemp) Peterson of Olympia, Wash., Elaine (Dan) Flores and Elgin (Melissa) Cook of Burlington and Galen (Maggie) Cook of Billings; and numerous cousins.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at the Burlington Cemetery. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we ask that people allow the immediate family to be close to the grave.

Attendees will be set apart from the immediate family. Please allow for proper social distancing by staying in household groups, distancing your group from others. You may bring your own camp chair if you wish. If you would like to share a favorite memory of David, there will be paper provided to write the memory or you can bring it with you to the service.

The service will also be livestreamed on the Bryant Funeral Home Facebook page for those wishing to view the services from their home. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.