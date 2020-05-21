Feb. 26, 1959 – May 4, 2020

DELORES PATRICIA FROSS

Delores “Bobby” Patricia Fross, 61, was born Feb. 26, 1959, in Denver, Colo. She died May 4, 2020, in Denver.

Delores was better known as Bobby or Aunt Bobby. Adopted at birth by Jean and Wilma Richards of Deaver, she had two siblings, James and Mary.

Bobby was a floral designer and a woman of Christian faith.

She leaves behind three nephews, Jean, Christopher Richards and Quinnten Roemmich, and many dear friends.

Services will be held Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at the Deaver Cemetery.