Here’s what’s inside this week’s Lovell Chronicle. Don’t miss out!

In print and our E edition only:
• North Big Horn Hospital set to resume many services
• Graduates honored in social-distanced ceremonies
• Commissioners asked to sign letter to governor regarding county enforcement of state public health restrictions
• No public Memorial Day services this year
• North Big Horn Hospital financial losses due to COVID-19
• State revenue woes starting to impact Town of Lovell budget
• Big Horn County School District 2 adapts to learning through technology
• Big for Lovell Elementary Gym work accepted in special meeting
• Senior Center continues curbside service and more
• Lovell Library is open again. New hours listed.
• Sen. Kost and Rep. Flitner report on special legislative session
• Bighorn Canyon NRA planning for busy Memorial Day Weekend
• Lots and lots of Lovell and Rocky Mtn. graduation photos
In Sports –
• Aubrianne Crosby is 2020 Mower Award winner
• Colts 12U to host Cody and Sheridan this weekend
Ad: Rootbeer floats and stock the shed event for Friday Night Cruise
Ad: Loaded nachos at The Barn
Ad: Hometown Healthy Living specials at North Big Horn Hospital Clinic
Ad: Lots of specials at Red Apple and C&R Liquor
Watch for continuing COVID-19 updates on our Facebook page