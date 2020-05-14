Here’s what’s inside this week’s Lovell Chronicle. Don’t miss out!

In print and our E edition only:
• Most area churches to resume public worship
• Dining and religious services re-open in Big Horn County
• Air National Guard flyover set for Friday across Wyoming
• Filing opens for 2020 Primary Election
• Rocky Mountain students excel in virtual State FBLA conference
• Peck editorial: Can we return to life as we knew it? Yes!
• Forest officials say developed sites may open early
• Rep. Flitner and Sen. Kost on the special session which begins Friday
• Bank of Bridger program donates to local food pantry
• Schools take first steps toward opening doors
•Care Center staff improvises during COVID-19 quarantine
• Visitation up at Bighorn Canyon during pandemic shutdown
•New rodeo club forms in Lovell Chronicle
• BLM responds to Mustang Center’s concerns
In Sports –
• Trainor and Hecker commit to wrestle at NWC
• Legion baseball to proceed as independent league this summer
• Lovell Colts 12U team starting practices
• Regular Little League 2020 season cancelled
Ad: Treasure Hunt details for Friday night Drag Main event
Ad: Hometown Healthy Living lab tests offered at North Big Horn Hospital
Ad: Lumps and Bumps Day May 19 at North Big Horn Hospital Clinic
On our webpage and in print and E editions:
• Graduation details released by local school districts
• Wyoming Lime Producers gives back after LHS assistance
• Jane Bushnell finishes 35-year career in education
• For Arizona State outstanding graduate Heather Monk, storytelling matters
Watch for continuing COVID-19 updates on our Facebook page