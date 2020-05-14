Nov. 18, 1925 – May 3, 2020

Orville “Odie” Francis McConahay passed away on May 3, 2020, at the Powell Valley Care Center. He was 94.

Odie was born on Nov. 18, 1925, in Hulett, Wyo., to Orval Elias McConahay and Annabell Clemintine Record.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1944 and served in the Third Marine Division, Fox Company 23rd.

He married Bessie “Sox” Lucille Hullinger on Jan. 1, 1947, in Casper.

He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed hunting, breaking and riding horses, camping, fishing and being with his family.

Odie loved to share stories from all of his expeditions. He will be lovingly remembered as the best storyteller of his tribe. He spoke of his adventures on the range, in the cab of a truck and on the front lines as a Marine. His rich history was shared with many, whether pitched around a fire at hunting camp or nestled around his table at Homa Hills.

Odie was the pillar of his family and left behind a legacy of determination and perseverance and an intense loyalty to his family and his country. Orville taught his children, grandchildren and great-grandkids the value of an honest day’s work and the importance of reviving the soul in the great outdoors — on the back of a horse or on a four-wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sox, his parents, daughter Margie, brother Everett McConahay and his wife Betty, sister Margie Phillips and her husband Daniel, sister Dorthy Ann Sponsel, granddaughter Jaque Miller and grandson Brian Patterson.

He is survived by his son Ted McConahay of Port Angeles, Wash., son Fred (Marina) McConahay of Powell, daughter Linda (John) Miller of Powell, 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9. Burial was at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper. Pallbearers were Ike McConahay, Patrick McConahay, TJ McConahay, Jason Synder, Christopher Synder, Kyle Patterson and Kevin Miller. Honorable pallbearers were Fred McConahay, Ted McConahay, Randy Patterson, Tom McCauley and John Miller.

A public military funeral will be scheduled at a later date. Thompson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local American Legion post.