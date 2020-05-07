May 5, 1950 – April 30, 2020

Rosa Maria Gaytan Sanchez passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 69. Rosa was born May 5, 1950, in San Benito, Texas, the oldest daughter of the late Telesforo and Genoveva Gaytan.

Rosa met her husband, Frank Sanchez, when she moved to northwest Wyoming for migrant work. They married on July 9, 1971. Rosa went on to have three children, Cindy, Joe and Monica.

She worked the majority of her life as a CNA. Rosa loved Easter, playing bingo, dancing, gambling, playing darts, listening to her husband and son play music and traveling. Above all, her most favorite thing was being surrounded by her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Rosa was loving and kindhearted and an outspoken soul.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Telesforo and Genoveva Gaytan, and brother Felix Gaytan.

Rosa is survived by her husband, Frank; children Cindy (Carlos Jr. ) De La Cruz, Joe (Alicia McConnell) Sanchez and Monica (Jesus) Rivera; brothers Martin Gaitan, Rafael (Irma) Gaytan, Antonio (Maria) Gaytan and Guadalupe Gaytan; sisters Juana G. (Jose Jr.) Nino, Marisela Marez (Omar) Villarreal, Maria Elena (Robert Sr.) Garces and Maria G. Gaytan; grandchildren Henry (Anya) Sanchez, Aracelie (Jose) Villanueva, Claudia (Rolando) Granados, Carlos (Kianna) De La Cruz III, Francisco (Kimberly) Sanchez, Melissa (Eleazar) Munguia, Juan (Tameka Jones) Rivera, Isaac Rivera, Heather Sanders, Bubba Sanders, Shay Sanders, Trevor Zickefoose, Abby Sanchez, Makayla Morris, Connor Morris and Bryce Morris; and great-grandchildren Kalayna Rose, Zayden, Mercy-Jo, Mariana, Jose Luis, Sophia, Ximena, Elena, Gabriella, Rolando Jr., Juan, Cristian, Adrianna, Kaamil, Xaviier, Diego, Isabella, Eleazar Jr., Hunter and Dalayna.

You will be missed dearly.