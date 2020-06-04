2020 Mustang Days schedule taking shape

Following a series of meeting by a number of people interested in keeping the event alive, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a schedule for the 2020 Mustang Days celebration is coming together.

“We definitely want to do something, because we know the public is wanting to get out and do things,” said Darece Grant, one of several volunteers planning the celebration this year.

“We want to have an event where people come out and stay safe,” Grant continued. “We have similar events as in the past. They’ll just look a little different.”

Due to indoor crowd size and social distancing orders from the State of Wyoming and county public health officials, some events cannot be held this year. Off the schedule are the Mustang Follies and Mustang Breakfast. Also cancelled are the North Big Horn Search and Rescue Demolition Derby and the Run the Dauntlet obstacle course.

In addition, Grant said, the volunteers decided that they couldn’t have a traditional Mustang Days Rose Parade due to social distancing requirements that would be difficult to enforce, plus the difficulty in planning with only three weeks to go until the event. Rather, the committee decided to hold a version of the Drag Main events that have been popular on Friday nights this spring.

“I feel the Drag Main (Friday cruise) has been a great event,” Grant said. “People have come out and enjoyed it, people of all ages.”

Grant laid out a tentative schedule for Mustang Days, which could change as the group continues to meet.

Thursday, June 25: Cornhole Tournament, Movie in the Park.

Friday, June 26: Drag Main Car Cruise, Mustang Days Car Show, Ice Cream Social with the Cowley Boys at Minchow’s Food Court parking lot.

The Teen Night event is to be determined, Grant said, depending on teen participation and interest in the Lovell Youth Council. Students interested in joining the council may contact McKinzea Grant at 307-286-7474.

Saturday, June 27:

• Fun Run at 8 a.m.

• Family Fun Night style activities spread around town similar to the Main Street Mingle, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ideas include a “sports arena” at Constitution Park and “waterworks” at Great Western Park, plus various stops on Main Street or elsewhere.

• Golf Tournament, 1 p.m.

• Rodeo, 2 p.m.

• Burnout at The Barn Restaurant at the Oasis Junction, 6 p.m.

Todd Herman of the Lovell Rod and Gun Club said the club is planning to hold the traditional Mustang Days trap shooting events, as well, likely on Monday and Tuesday, June 22-23.

Events still to be decided are the volleyball tournament and a possible fireworks show. All of the events are subject to change and still being finalized, Grant said.

“We’re trying to make everything work with the governor’s health orders and think out of the box,” she said. “We’re going to encourage all of the restaurants to be open and food trucks to be here Friday night and during the Saturday events.”

The next meeting of the Mustang Days group is tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. at The Barn Restaurant.

By David Peck