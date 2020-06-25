July 3, 1948 – Oct. 12, 2019

Elna Asay Shoji was born in Lovell to Herbert Clifton and Florence Richeson Asay on July 3, 1948, the sixth of 10 children. She passed away in Henderson, Nev., on Oct. 12, 2019, of natural causes as a result of autoimmune deficiency.

She is survived by her daughter Shirley Asay; son Christopher Brown; sisters Kathleen (Henry) Bartlett, Adell Woolf and Susan (Harvey) Mathis; brother Stephen (Christy) Asay; and many nieces and nephews. Brother Tom’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

She was preceded in death by her son Travis Clifton Bartee and siblings Donald, Julie, Melvin and David.

Her graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Byron Cemetery.