Oct. 25, 1928 – June 13, 2020

Emily E. Aden, 91, passed away June 13, 2020, in Thermopolis.

She was born Oct. 25, 1928, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Edward and Della (Colvin) White. Emily married Robert “Bob” Ray Aden Sr. in 1954, joining together their children from prior marriages and joyfully adding an additional three.

Emily will be remembered for her love and testimony of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will remember her beautiful singing voice, sweet smile, sense of humor, encouraging kindness and prayers.

Emily owned and operated Thermopolis Answering Service for several years.

She is survived by her sons Robert Aden Jr. and Ed Aden, daughters Winnie (Dennis) Zeller and Waneen (Caleb) White and numerous grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, son John (Annette) Aden, daughters Laurie Martisch and Brenda (Jim) Edelman and great-grandson Kurtis Rowland.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Harvey Seidel officiating. Inurnment will be at Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery beside her husband in Evansville, Wyo.

Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online messages may be offered at www.mortfh.com.