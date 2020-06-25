From our files, June 25, 2020 | Bob Doerr National Coach of the Year in 1970

100 years ago,

June 26, 1920

The Cowley Progress

It is a well-known fact that the many hundreds of manufacturers of automobiles and tractors throughout the country are gobbling up many thousands of unskilled farm laborers, enticing them from farm and field by promises of high salaries and short hours until the situation of the farmer – the food producer – has become intolerable.

75 years ago, June 28, 1945

The Lovell Chronicle

Miss Ruth Peterson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Peterson, Claude A. Lewis Jr. and his mother, Mrs. C.A. Lewis, of Cowley left Tuesday morning for Salt Lake City, where Miss Peterson became the bride of Claude on Thursday in the LDS Temple. They expect to return to Cowley this weekend.

50 years ago, June 25, 1970

The Lovell Chronicle

Bob Doerr of Byron was among the Coaches of the Year, who were honored in Chicago at the annual banquet of the National High School Athletic Coaches Association June 19. Chosen for his record of 278 wins and 100 losses over a 16-year period as a basketball coach in two different schools, Doerr has also had success with his track and football teams. His teams captured Class B crowns in Wyoming during 1968-69 in all three sports. Bob’s wife, the former Hazel Meeks, accompanied him on the Chicago trip.

25 years ago, June 22, 1995

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: Members of the Lovell High School Student Council Sara Angell, Carlee Graves and Sharla Morris accept a donation by Don Negro from First National Bank of Powell-Lovell Branch for the new activity sign. The sign was put up Monday.

10 years ago, June 24, 2010

The Lovell Chronicle

Local book lovers have a new haven in north Big Horn County with the re-opening of the Lovell Library recently. Many items added to the library project are evident on the outside, including exterior brick flower planters, flag pole and brick seating area, handicap ramp, sidewalks with red coloring, two parking spaces and additional landscaping. The inside of the building was also virtually re-done, with a new wood entrance, bookshelves, extra insulation, updated heating system, circulation desk, cabinets, bathrooms, carpet, ceiling, lights and an eight-camera security system. The new computer lab has been given its own corner at the Lovell Library, with six terminals that allow the public to use the Internet.

Editor’s note: The unidentified man with the Rose City Philharmonica in last week’s From our files, June 18, 1970, is Jerry Doerr.