Feb. 25, 1950 – June 10, 2020

Joseph Paul Spitzenberger, 70, passed away peacefully June 10, 2020, in Lovell after a stoic battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Feb. 25, 1950, to George Francis and Elizabeth “Betty” Marie (Lippert) Spitzenberger of New Hope, Minn.

He married Laretta Mayes in the Idaho Falls Idaho LDS Temple on July 1, 1977. They fostered seven children and had six children of their own that they raised in Isanti, Minn. To support his growing family, he worked at Honeywell in different departments but settled in avionics.

He was a strong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout his life. His final callings included church service missionary for the Lovell Wyoming Stake, temple worker at the Billings Montana Temple and Sunday school teacher in the Lovell 2nd Ward.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty Spitzenberger, brother James Spitzenberger and half-brother Bud Berg.

He is survived by his wife, Laretta; children John (Kayla Yerigan) Spitzenberger, Christian (Cassidi) Spitzenberger, Lauri Spitzenberger, Howard Spitzenberger, Joseph (Lizzy Meyers) Spitzenberger and Mandi (Brad) Spanier; grandchildren Madysen (John), Logan (Mandi), Ella (Mandi), KariLynn (John), Chloe (Howard), Brynnlee (Mandi), Kayden (John), Kyson (Mandi), Owen (Christian), Jaydin (John), Evelyn (Christian) and Maysin (John); brother John (Cathy) Spitzenberger; sister-in-law Susan Spitzenberger; and many other extended family members.

The family would like to thank Dr. Caldwell and the North Big Horn Hospital staff and, especially, the Stillwater Hospice care nurses.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the west chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell.