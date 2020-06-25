Oct. 5, 1979 – June 20, 2020

Neal Walker Wardell, 40, passed away June 20, 2020, at his home in Otto.

He was born Oct. 5, 1979, to Mack and Bonnie Wardell. He grew up in Otto and graduated from Burlington High School.

Neal’s life revolved around his nieces and nephews. Neal was their biggest fan, always cheering them on and encouraging them to succeed. He found every opportunity to show up and support his nieces and nephews at every event he could, no matter the distance or event. From birthdays to graduations to sports, it didn’t matter, you would find him in the audience.

When he wasn’t busy cheering on his nieces and nephews, you could find Neal hunting, shooting, watching motocross or riding in his razor. Neal was always up for an adventure, especially if he could get away to the Big Horn Mountains.

Neal lived his life full throttle.

Neal is survived by his parents, five brothers, two sisters, 12 nephews, nine nieces, 13 great-nieces and great-nephews and many close friends. Neal was predeceased by three nieces and nephews and one great-nephew.

A viewing for friends and family will be held at Haskell Funeral Home Thursday, June 25, between 6 and 8 p.m. Haskell Funeral Home is located at 605 E. Main St. in Lovell.

The funeral will be held Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at the Lovell Cemetery.