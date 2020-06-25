Spann signs to swim with Nebraska Wesleyan University

Rocky Mountain High School graduating senior Richard Spann will take his swimming talents to the collegiate level as he signed with the Nebraska Wesleyan University men’s swimming team.

Rocky Mountain High School graduating senior Richard Spann swims the 100-yard backstroke for the Powell High School swimming team at the 2019 State Swimming and Diving Championships in Gillette.

Courtesy photo

Spann finished an outstanding high school swimming career with 12 all-conference finishes and 10 all-state finishes and is a four-year all-state swimmer. He set new school record times at the state meet in the 100-yard butterfly, swimming in at 55.27 seconds, the 100-yard backstroke, finishing the event in 54.86 seconds, and as a member of the 200-medley relay team that came in at 2:40.54. He also broke a 25-year record for most points scored by an individual on the swim team with a career total of 997 points.

Spann will be majoring in chemistry/pre-med at the Lincoln, Neb., school.

“I just thought it was a better choice than the University of Wyoming,” Spann said. “I feel that I’ll be more successful there in my program than I would be at UW.

“I’m just excited. I want to make my way back up to the top at the collegiate level.”

“This is very exciting news,” PHS head boys swimming coach Stephanie Warren said. “I’m so glad he decided to continue to swim in college and that he has the opportunity to swim at the collegiate level.

“This is the second PHS swimmer/diver to go to the collegiate level, Hudson (Wilkerson) being a diver to go on and now Richard going on in the swimming world. It is great to follow them and watch them continue to grow as an athlete. Richard is a talented swimmer and will do great things for Nebraska.”

“I’m excited he’s accepted and is continuing his talent,” USA Swimming coach Ross Fuller said. “He will be a good asset for their team. I’m looking forward to seeing how well he does. I’m proud of him.”

Nebraska Wesleyan men’s swimming coach Kyle Hunt is excited to have Spann swimming for the Prairie Wolves.

“Richard is a huge get for our program,” Hunt said. “He checks all the boxes with sprints and backstroke. Looking to reach the NCAA Championships is a goal for him and our program. We are excited to get him on campus and get to training.”

Spann is the fourth member of the Rocky Mountain High School Class of 2020 to sign with a collegiate team

By Sam Smith.