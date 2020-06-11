June 21, 1966 – Feb. 1, 2019

Timothy Padilla Sr. was born June 21, 1966, in Orange County, Calif., the sixth child of nine born to Gene and Barb Padilla. He died Feb. 1, 2019, in Billings.

Timothy had two sons, Michael Don Padilla, who preceded him in death, and Timothy Jr., “Timmo,” who lives in Billings with his mom.

Tim was a scrapper. He never bothered or asked anyone for anything. He loved scrapping and was a carpenter for a living. He could build anything. He was a jack of all trades, carpenter, mechanic and roofer, and he sided houses, building them from the ground up.

He had to slow down after he had a stent put in his heart, so then he mostly scrapped. He was very independent. He was always there for his family and friends and could be depended on when you needed him.

When Tim was little, he was a good little kid, always quiet. He loved to do normal little boy things. He enjoyed playing with his brothers and sisters all the time. He was always right there when something needed to be done. He liked fishing and camping.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Gene, brothers Adam and little Timmy, sister Cecelia Padilla (Heron) and son Michael.

He is survived by his son Timmo; mother Barb Padilla; brother Mike; and sisters Jackie, Shelly and April, all of Billings. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Tim is greatly missed by all who loved him.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lovell Cemetery with Father Glen Szczechowski dedicating the grave and officiating. Family and friends are welcome.